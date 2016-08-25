BRIEF-Sinochem Group in deal with Alibaba's Aliyun on B2B platform project
* Says its owner Sinochem Group in deal with Alibaba's Aliyun on chemical products B2B platform project
Aug 25 Fuwei Films Holdings Co Ltd
* Fuwei Films announces second quarter and first half 2016 unaudited financial results
* Q2 sales fell 11.1 percent to rmb 59.3 million
* Q2 loss per share RMB 0.78
* Fuwei films holdings co ltd says Q2 overseas sales were RMB 11.2 million or US$1.7 million, or 18.9% of total revenues Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, May 18 Russia plans to sell part of state shipping firm Sovcomflot next month, hoping to draw in a wide range of small-stake investors rather than a strategic buyer who could threaten Moscow's control of the group, banking and industry sources say.