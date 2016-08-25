BRIEF-Sinochem Group in deal with Alibaba's Aliyun on B2B platform project
* Says its owner Sinochem Group in deal with Alibaba's Aliyun on chemical products B2B platform project
Aug 25 Talend SA
* Talend reports second-quarter 2016 financial results
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $26 million to $27 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $103 million to $105 million
* Q2 revenue $25.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $24.5 million
* IFRS net loss per diluted share was $2.02 for Q2 of 2016
* Non-IFRS net loss per diluted share was $1.84 for Q2 of 2016
* Sees Non-IFRS net loss per diluted share is expected to be in range of $0.27 TO $0.24 for Q3
* Talend SA sees IFRS net loss is expected to be in range of $29.7 million to $27.7 million for FY
* Talend SA sees Q3 IFRS operating loss to be in range of $8.0 million to $7.0 million
* Sees Non-IFRS net loss is expected to be in range of $26.1 mln to $24.1 mln for FY
* Q3 IFRS net loss is expected to be in range of $8.7 million to $7.7 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.25, revenue view $25.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-0.51, revenue view $134.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, May 18 Russia plans to sell part of state shipping firm Sovcomflot next month, hoping to draw in a wide range of small-stake investors rather than a strategic buyer who could threaten Moscow's control of the group, banking and industry sources say.