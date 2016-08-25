BRIEF-Sinochem Group in deal with Alibaba's Aliyun on B2B platform project
* Says its owner Sinochem Group in deal with Alibaba's Aliyun on chemical products B2B platform project
Aug 25 Uniqure NV
* Uniqure announces financial results for second quarter 2016 and update on company progress
* Q2 loss per share EUR 0.77
* Q2 earnings per share view EUR -0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Uniqure says data from Sanfilippo B And Parkinson's disease studies expected in Q1 2017
* Uniqure says additional data on AMT-060 in Hemophilia B expected later this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, May 18 Russia plans to sell part of state shipping firm Sovcomflot next month, hoping to draw in a wide range of small-stake investors rather than a strategic buyer who could threaten Moscow's control of the group, banking and industry sources say.