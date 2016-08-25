Aug 25 Uniqure NV

* Uniqure announces financial results for second quarter 2016 and update on company progress

* Q2 loss per share EUR 0.77

* Q2 earnings per share view EUR -0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Uniqure says data from Sanfilippo B And Parkinson's disease studies expected in Q1 2017

* Uniqure says additional data on AMT-060 in Hemophilia B expected later this year