Aug 25 Lucas Energy Inc

* Lucas Energy enters into agreement to fund development of Eagle Ford shale assets

* Under terms of note, a total of 80 percent of all cash flow generated by wells is required to first be paid

* Agreement with lonestar covers over 1,450 gross acres and lucas' participation will vary from an 8 percent to 14 percent working interest in units

* Remaining 20 percent of all cash flow generated by wells to be used by cati for lease and other operating expenses and capital expenditures

* Plans to use funds to participate in drilling, completion of certain Eagle Ford wells under joint operating agreement with Lonestar Resources US