BRIEF-Sinochem Group in deal with Alibaba's Aliyun on B2B platform project
Aug 25 Lucas Energy Inc
* Lucas Energy enters into agreement to fund development of Eagle Ford shale assets
* Under terms of note, a total of 80 percent of all cash flow generated by wells is required to first be paid
* Agreement with lonestar covers over 1,450 gross acres and lucas' participation will vary from an 8 percent to 14 percent working interest in units
* Remaining 20 percent of all cash flow generated by wells to be used by cati for lease and other operating expenses and capital expenditures
* Plans to use funds to participate in drilling, completion of certain Eagle Ford wells under joint operating agreement with Lonestar Resources US Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, May 18 Russia plans to sell part of state shipping firm Sovcomflot next month, hoping to draw in a wide range of small-stake investors rather than a strategic buyer who could threaten Moscow's control of the group, banking and industry sources say.