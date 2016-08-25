BRIEF-Sinochem Group in deal with Alibaba's Aliyun on B2B platform project
* Says its owner Sinochem Group in deal with Alibaba's Aliyun on chemical products B2B platform project
Aug 25 Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc.
* CEO Tim Taft to retire at year end
* Board of directors to reevaluate strategic plan
* Company's board will immediately commence a search for Taft's successor
* Appoints committee to seek successor and provide transition oversight
* Committee will also consider composition of board and make any suggestions
* Board of directors intends to review company's strategic plan, including separation of Taco Cabana
* Board intends to reconsider fully Fiesta's options, including possible continued ownership of Taco Cabana
* Board to review new store opening,capital expenditure plan in light of new market dynamics and recent operating performance
* Due to Fiesta's relatively low tax basis in Taco Cabana of about $60 million,a tax-free spin-off may remain a "viable route" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says its owner Sinochem Group in deal with Alibaba's Aliyun on chemical products B2B platform project
MOSCOW, May 18 Russia plans to sell part of state shipping firm Sovcomflot next month, hoping to draw in a wide range of small-stake investors rather than a strategic buyer who could threaten Moscow's control of the group, banking and industry sources say.