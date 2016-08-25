BRIEF-Sinochem Group in deal with Alibaba's Aliyun on B2B platform project
* Says its owner Sinochem Group in deal with Alibaba's Aliyun on chemical products B2B platform project
Aug 25 Pacific Iron Ore
* Pacific Iron Ore Corporation announces update on sale of Ontario gold properties
* Pacific Iron Ore Corp says efforts to close transaction are ongoing and corporation anticipates that transaction will close in near future
* Continues to work with purchaser on sale of its interests in St. Anthony's gold project as well as other Ontario properties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, May 18 Russia plans to sell part of state shipping firm Sovcomflot next month, hoping to draw in a wide range of small-stake investors rather than a strategic buyer who could threaten Moscow's control of the group, banking and industry sources say.