BRIEF-Sinochem Group in deal with Alibaba's Aliyun on B2B platform project
* Says its owner Sinochem Group in deal with Alibaba's Aliyun on chemical products B2B platform project
Aug 25 Goldsource Mines Inc
* Goldsource revises 2016 production guidance
* Throughput and production from Eagle Mountain gold project in Guyana affected in July and August, due to weather related issues
* Company anticipates a total production of approximately 1,400-2,100 ounces of gold for 2016
* Processing operations were suspended on July 23, 2016 to reduce consumable costs at Eagle Mountain gold project
* While Eagle Mountain has underperformed in July and August, co expects to return to commercial production levels in early September Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says its owner Sinochem Group in deal with Alibaba's Aliyun on chemical products B2B platform project
MOSCOW, May 18 Russia plans to sell part of state shipping firm Sovcomflot next month, hoping to draw in a wide range of small-stake investors rather than a strategic buyer who could threaten Moscow's control of the group, banking and industry sources say.