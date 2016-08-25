BRIEF- Japan Exchange Group completes share repurchase
* Says it repurchased 1.6 million shares at the price of 2.65 billion yen in total during period from May 1 to May 18
Aug 25 Poydras Gaming Finance Corp
* Poydras gaming finance corp. Announces 2016 second quarter results
* Q2 revenue of $3.4 million , representing an increase of 272% compared to $910,465 in q2 2015
* Qtrly net loss of $946,103 compared with a net loss of $1,530,182 in q2 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it repurchased 1.6 million shares at the price of 2.65 billion yen in total during period from May 1 to May 18
* March quarter net profit 57.5 million rupees versus profit 20.3 million rupees year ago