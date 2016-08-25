Aug 25 Poydras Gaming Finance Corp

* Poydras gaming finance corp. Announces 2016 second quarter results

* Q2 revenue of $3.4 million , representing an increase of 272% compared to $910,465 in q2 2015

* Qtrly net loss of $946,103 compared with a net loss of $1,530,182 in q2 2015