BRIEF-Sinochem Group in deal with Alibaba's Aliyun on B2B platform project
* Says its owner Sinochem Group in deal with Alibaba's Aliyun on chemical products B2B platform project
Aug 25 Aceto Corp
* Aceto reports fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and record full year results
* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.35
* Q4 earnings per share $0.23
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net sales of $135.4 million versus $146.6 million, a 7.6% decrease
* "regarding 2017, we are expecting to grow both sales and net income"
* For fiscal 2017, expecting both sales and non-gaap adjusted earnings per share to grow in mid-single digit percentage range
* For fiscal 2017 expecting gaap earnings per share growing at a somewhat slower rate
* Q4 revenue view $146.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
