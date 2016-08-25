Aug 25 Aceto Corp

* Aceto reports fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and record full year results

* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.35

* Q4 earnings per share $0.23

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net sales of $135.4 million versus $146.6 million, a 7.6% decrease

* "regarding 2017, we are expecting to grow both sales and net income"

* For fiscal 2017, expecting both sales and non-gaap adjusted earnings per share to grow in mid-single digit percentage range

* For fiscal 2017 expecting gaap earnings per share growing at a somewhat slower rate

