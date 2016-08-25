BRIEF-Sinochem Group in deal with Alibaba's Aliyun on B2B platform project
* Says its owner Sinochem Group in deal with Alibaba's Aliyun on chemical products B2B platform project
Aug 25 Antrim Energy Inc
* Antrim energy inc. Announces 2016 second quarter results
* Qtrly net loss per basic share $0.01
* Board to submit to shareholders a proposal for voluntary liquidation and dissolution of corporation
* Corporation proposes to delist from tsxv and to cancel listing of common shares on aim market
* Anticipated that formal dissolution and winding up of corporation and its subsidiaries will occur in late 2016 or early 2017
* For dissolution to proceed, it must be approved by way of special resolution by at least 66 2/3% of votes cast by shareholders
* Expected that admission of common shares to trading on aim will be cancelled with effect on september 9, 2016
* Board concluded to submit to shareholders a proposal to distribute to shareholders a return of capital in form of a cash distribution
* Proposed cash distribution currently estimated at cdn $0.05 per common share (being an aggregate of approximately us $7.2 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says its owner Sinochem Group in deal with Alibaba's Aliyun on chemical products B2B platform project
MOSCOW, May 18 Russia plans to sell part of state shipping firm Sovcomflot next month, hoping to draw in a wide range of small-stake investors rather than a strategic buyer who could threaten Moscow's control of the group, banking and industry sources say.