BRIEF-Tellurian announces withdrawal of public offering of common stock
Aug 26 Renesola Ltd :
* Renesola announces sale of solar project in Japan
* Sold a 1.23 MW solar power project located in Ibaraki, Japan.
* Says revenue from sale will be recognized in Q3 and all proceeds have been collected
* Says including Ibaraki Project, 29.6 MW are in late stage development and expected to be monetized in quarters ahead Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hp inc - board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.1327 per share on company's common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: