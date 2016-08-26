BRIEF-Wendel confirms outlook for FY 2017
* GROWTH IN Q2 OF 2017 WILL BE PENALIZED BY AN ADVERSE CALENDAR EFFECT AND DETERIORATION OF MARINE REVENUE. Source text for Eikon: See also: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Aug 26 RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
* RioCan REIT announces completion of $250 million public offering of Series X senior unsecured debentures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* GROWTH IN Q2 OF 2017 WILL BE PENALIZED BY AN ADVERSE CALENDAR EFFECT AND DETERIORATION OF MARINE REVENUE. Source text for Eikon: See also: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Varadkar gains momentum ahead of June 2 leadership vote (Adds details, quote and polling on leadership race)