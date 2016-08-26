BRIEF-AMSC and Electrical Consultants Inc expand relationship
* AMSC and Electrical Consultants Inc expand relationship to offer full, turnkey electric grid solutions
Aug 26 Opko Health Inc
* Transition Therapeutics shareholders approve acquisition by OPKO Health
* Shareholders of transition therapeutics holding approximately 93% of outstanding common shares, voted to approve agreement
* Court hearing for final order is scheduled to take place on August 29, 2016, and acquisition is expected to close on September 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* AMSC and Electrical Consultants Inc expand relationship to offer full, turnkey electric grid solutions
* Viacom announces cash tender offers for up to $750 million aggregate purchase price of certain outstanding debt securities