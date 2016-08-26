BRIEF-AMSC and Electrical Consultants Inc expand relationship
* AMSC and Electrical Consultants Inc expand relationship to offer full, turnkey electric grid solutions
Aug 26 Manitowoc Foodservice Inc
* Manitowoc Foodservice, Inc. announces exchange offer for 9.500% senior notes due 2024
* Commenced an offer to exchange all of outstanding 9.500% senior notes due 2024 for new 9.500% senior notes due 2024
* Viacom announces cash tender offers for up to $750 million aggregate purchase price of certain outstanding debt securities