Aug 26 Feronia Inc

* Feronia Inc. Reports q2 2016 results

* Q2 revenue $3.9 million versus $3.5 million

* Produced 6,968 tonnes of crude palm oil in the quarter a year-over-year increase of 54%

* Qtrly net losses of $4.5 million versus Q2 2015 net profit of $0.2 million