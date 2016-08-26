BRIEF-AMSC and Electrical Consultants Inc expand relationship
* AMSC and Electrical Consultants Inc expand relationship to offer full, turnkey electric grid solutions
Aug 26 Feronia Inc
* Feronia Inc. Reports q2 2016 results
* Q2 revenue $3.9 million versus $3.5 million
* Produced 6,968 tonnes of crude palm oil in the quarter a year-over-year increase of 54%
* Qtrly net losses of $4.5 million versus Q2 2015 net profit of $0.2 million
* Viacom announces cash tender offers for up to $750 million aggregate purchase price of certain outstanding debt securities