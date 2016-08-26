BRIEF-AMSC and Electrical Consultants Inc expand relationship
* AMSC and Electrical Consultants Inc expand relationship to offer full, turnkey electric grid solutions
Aug 26 EnWave Corp
* EnWave announces 2016 third quarter consolidated interim financial results
* Q3 revenue C$5.224 million
* Says consolidated net income from continuing operations of $113,000 for Q3 of fiscal year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Viacom announces cash tender offers for up to $750 million aggregate purchase price of certain outstanding debt securities