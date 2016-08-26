Aug 26 Cargojet Inc

* Cargojet announces increase to previously announced $100 million bought deal offering of 4.65% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures

* Increased size of public offering to C$115 million principal amount of convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due December 31, 2021

* Says debentures will mature on December 31, 2021