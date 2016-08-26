BRIEF-AMSC and Electrical Consultants Inc expand relationship
* AMSC and Electrical Consultants Inc expand relationship to offer full, turnkey electric grid solutions
Aug 26 Cargojet Inc
* Cargojet announces increase to previously announced $100 million bought deal offering of 4.65% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures
* Increased size of public offering to C$115 million principal amount of convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due December 31, 2021
* Says debentures will mature on December 31, 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* AMSC and Electrical Consultants Inc expand relationship to offer full, turnkey electric grid solutions
* Viacom announces cash tender offers for up to $750 million aggregate purchase price of certain outstanding debt securities