BRIEF-AMSC and Electrical Consultants Inc expand relationship
* AMSC and Electrical Consultants Inc expand relationship to offer full, turnkey electric grid solutions
Aug 26 Medx Health Corp
* Medx Health Corp. announces second quarter 2016 financial results, amendment to stock option plan, and option grants
* Q2 earnings per share C$0.00
* Q2 revenue C$209,500 versus C$367,300 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Viacom announces cash tender offers for up to $750 million aggregate purchase price of certain outstanding debt securities