BRIEF-AMSC and Electrical Consultants Inc expand relationship
* AMSC and Electrical Consultants Inc expand relationship to offer full, turnkey electric grid solutions
Aug 26 Northern Shield Resources Inc
* Northern Shield mobilizes drill to Huckleberry Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* AMSC and Electrical Consultants Inc expand relationship to offer full, turnkey electric grid solutions
* Viacom announces cash tender offers for up to $750 million aggregate purchase price of certain outstanding debt securities