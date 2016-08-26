CORRECTED-Nikkei tumbles to 2-1/2-week low as Trump allegations lower stimulus hopes
* Utility stocks outperform after Kansai Electric says it will restart No.4 reactor at Takahama plant
Aug 26 Ibi Group Inc
* IBI Group Inc. announces increase to previously announced bought deal financing from $35 million to $40 million in gross proceeds
* Net proceeds of offering will be used to fund partial redemption of co's 6.0% convertible debentures maturing on June 30 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Utility stocks outperform after Kansai Electric says it will restart No.4 reactor at Takahama plant
May 18 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.