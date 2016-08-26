UPDATE 1-Ralph Lauren sales, profit beat as it reins in discounts
May 18 Ralph Lauren Corp's quarterly profit and sales topped estimates as the luxury apparel maker reined in discounts and cut inventories in a bid to boost margins.
Aug 26 Toys R Us Inc (IPO-TOYS.N)
* Toys"R"us announces private placement of 12% senior secured notes due 2021 and releases estimated sales, operating earnings and adjusted EBITDA for second quarter 2016
* Q2 revenue $2.282 billion
* Unit has issued and sold $141.5 million of its 12% senior secured notes due 2021 in a private placement
* Company intends to issue notice of redemption for 2017 notes on august 30, 2016, with a redemption date of September 29
* Proceeds of private placement will be used to redeem remaining outstanding balance of $105,079,000 of 10.375% senior notes due 2017 of co
* For Q2 ended July 30, 2016, same store sales for domestic segment were flat and international segment increased by approximately 1.2%
* For Q2 ended July 30, 2016, same store sales for domestic segment were flat
* Decrease in Q2 net sales was primarily due to closure of Times Square and Fao Schwarz flagship stores
* Q2 consolidated operating earnings are estimated to be about $18 million, an improvement of $3 million as compared to prior year period
* Consolidated net sales for Q2 ended July 30, 2016 were approximately $2,282 million, a decrease of $24 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY revenue 11.02 billion baht versus 10.67 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: