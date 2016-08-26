Aug 26 Toys R Us Inc (IPO-TOYS.N)

* Toys"R"us announces private placement of 12% senior secured notes due 2021 and releases estimated sales, operating earnings and adjusted EBITDA for second quarter 2016

* Q2 revenue $2.282 billion

* Unit has issued and sold $141.5 million of its 12% senior secured notes due 2021 in a private placement

* Company intends to issue notice of redemption for 2017 notes on august 30, 2016, with a redemption date of September 29

* Proceeds of private placement will be used to redeem remaining outstanding balance of $105,079,000 of 10.375% senior notes due 2017 of co

* For Q2 ended July 30, 2016, same store sales for domestic segment were flat and international segment increased by approximately 1.2%

* Decrease in Q2 net sales was primarily due to closure of Times Square and Fao Schwarz flagship stores

* Q2 consolidated operating earnings are estimated to be about $18 million, an improvement of $3 million as compared to prior year period

* Consolidated net sales for Q2 ended July 30, 2016 were approximately $2,282 million, a decrease of $24 million