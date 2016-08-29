BRIEF-SDX Energy q1 net revenue $8.1 mln vs $2.1 million
* Q1 net realized average oil price/service fees per barrel $44.38 versus $24.46
Aug 29 Mylan NV
* To launch first generic to EpiPen auto injector at a list price of $300 per two-pack carton, a more than 50% discount to the brand product
* Mylan also intends to continue to market and distribute branded epipen
* Mylan nv says intends to initiate a direct ship program in conjunction with launch of generic at $300 generic list price
* Expects to launch launch epipen auto-injector in several weeks, pending completion of labeling revisions
* Both augmented patient assistance program and $300 savings card announced last week will remain in place for brand product Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* EM index remains subdued on Brazil fears; real maintains losses