BRIEF-SDX Energy q1 net revenue $8.1 mln vs $2.1 million
* Q1 net realized average oil price/service fees per barrel $44.38 versus $24.46
Aug 29 Nextera Energy Inc
* Nextera Energy reaches agreements with global financial institutions for Oncor transaction
* Says secured access to a broad contingent of leading financial institutions to act as financial advisors
* Contingent of financial institutions is led by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Bank of America Merrill Lynch among others
* Nextera Energy Inc says Co to fund $9.5 billion, primarily for repayment of about all of Energy Future Intermediate Holding Company LLC debt
* Says expected that certain creditors will be paid primarily in cash with remainder in nextera energy common stock
* Says intends to repay in full efih first lien Debtor-In-Possession ("DIP") financing facility
* Intends to use combination of debt, convertible equity units and proceeds from asset sales to fund cash being provided to creditors
* Oncor transaction is not subject to any financing contingencies
* Says to repay dip financing facility using cash financed by a non-efh/oncor Nextera Energy affiliate upon closing
* Nextera Energy Inc says expected that certain creditors will be paid primarily in cash with remainder in Nextera Energy common stock
* As part of Energy Future Holdings' plan of reorganization, transaction would extinguish all efh,efih debt currently existing above Oncor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net realized average oil price/service fees per barrel $44.38 versus $24.46
* EM index remains subdued on Brazil fears; real maintains losses