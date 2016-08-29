BRIEF-Legal & General end-2016 solvency ratio 163 pct on new reporting structure
* Legal & general updates on its solvency ii position: surplus increased to £7.0bn, coverage ratio increased to 188%
Aug 29 Mvc Capital Inc
* MVC Capital announces fiscal second quarter 2016 results
* Reported net operating income of $10.3 million for Q2 of 2016, compared to net operating income of $2.6 million for same quarter of 2015
* For Q2, earned $5.3 million in interest income, $10.6 million in dividend and fee income versus $4.8 million and $485,282, respectively last year
* 2 -month investigation,re-valuation process, value of rume for Q2 2016 remained unchanged versus preliminary value ascribed prior to investigation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Legal & general updates on its solvency ii position: surplus increased to £7.0bn, coverage ratio increased to 188%
* MVI II LP held its first third-party close, securing commitments of £41 million from ltd partners who have acquired interests in portfolio at nav