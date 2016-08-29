BRIEF-Legal & General end-2016 solvency ratio 163 pct on new reporting structure
* Legal & general updates on its solvency ii position: surplus increased to £7.0bn, coverage ratio increased to 188%
* Park sterling corporation announces early termination of existing loss share agreements with FDIC
* Says unit Park Sterling Bank entered into an agreement with FDIC
* Says entered into an agreement with FDIC on August 26, 2016 to terminate bank's existing loss share agreements with FDIC
* Park Sterling Bank made a net payment of $4.4 million to fdic as consideration for early termination of loss share agreements
* Park Sterling Corp says assets that were covered by loss share agreements at June 30, 2016, will be reclassified as non-covered at Sept 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MVI II LP held its first third-party close, securing commitments of £41 million from ltd partners who have acquired interests in portfolio at nav