Aug 29 Manitok Energy Inc

* Manitok Energy Inc. announces financial results for the second quarter of 2016 and an operational update

* Qtrly funds from operations of negative $0.2 million as compared to $0.7 million in the first quarter of 2016

* Qtrly production averaged 3,587 BOE/D as compared to 4,407 BOE/D in the first quarter of 2016