BRIEF-SDX Energy q1 net revenue $8.1 mln vs $2.1 million
* Q1 net realized average oil price/service fees per barrel $44.38 versus $24.46
Aug 29 Pdl Biopharma Inc:
* PDL Biopharma announces the successful conclusion of its debt financing agreement with Paradigm Spine
* PDL has received approximately $57.4 million in connection with termination of PDL's credit agreement with Paradigm Spine LLC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net realized average oil price/service fees per barrel $44.38 versus $24.46
* EM index remains subdued on Brazil fears; real maintains losses