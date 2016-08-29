Aug 29 Providence Service Corp
* Providence Service Corporation and Frazier Healthcare
Partners announce strategic partnership in Matrix Medical
Network
* Transaction values matrix at $537.5 million
* Providence to receive gross cash proceeds of approximately
$418 million
* Following closing of transaction, Co will retain a 40%
equity interest in matrix,have representatives on Matrix's board
* Expects to recognize a pre-tax gain as a result of
transaction in range of $125 million to $150 million in q4 of
2016
* Frazier will own a 60% equity interest in matrix medical
network
* Cash proceeds to co include term loan underwritten by
SunTrust Robinson humphrey, Frazier's subscription for 60%
equity interest
* Intends to use a portion of cash proceeds to repay in full
its term loan and swingline credit facilities
