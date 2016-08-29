BRIEF-Legal & General end-2016 solvency ratio 163 pct on new reporting structure
* Legal & general updates on its solvency ii position: surplus increased to £7.0bn, coverage ratio increased to 188%
Aug 29 Dealnet Capital Corp
* Dealnet reports continued growth in consumer finance receivables driven by strong origination volumes in the second quarter of 2016
* Qtrly consumer finance interest income increased 128% over Q1 to c$2.46 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Legal & general updates on its solvency ii position: surplus increased to £7.0bn, coverage ratio increased to 188%
* MVI II LP held its first third-party close, securing commitments of £41 million from ltd partners who have acquired interests in portfolio at nav