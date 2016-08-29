German stocks - Factors to watch on May 19
FRANKFURT, May 19 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0605 GMT.
Aug 29 Aleris Corp
* Aleris to be acquired by Zhongwang USA LLC
* Aggregate value of Aleris amounts to $2.33 billion, comprising $1.11 billion in cash for equity to be paid by Zhongwang USA, plus $1.22 billion in net debt
* Will retain its name and continue to serve its customers with no changes to current operations, contracts or commitments
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report