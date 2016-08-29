RPT-Security experts find clues to ransomware worm's lingering risks
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
Aug 29 Omnova Solutions Inc
* Omnova Solutions reduces financing costs and extends maturity with refinancing of its long term debt
* Refinancing is expected to reduce company's interest expense by approximately $2.0 million per year at current interest rates.
* Says amendment to company's term loan facility provides for a new 7-year $350 million term loan facility
* Announced redemption of its 7.875% senior notes due 2018 on November 1, 2016
* Renewed its senior secured revolving credit facility, extending its termination date from December 2017 to August 2021
* Says borrowings under amended term loan credit facility will initially bear interest at 5.25 percent
* Adjusted amounts available for borrowing under credit facility to $90 million
* Refinancing of term loan facility and senior revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
* Ties soured after U.S. anti-missile system deployed in S.Korea