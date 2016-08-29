German stocks - Factors to watch on May 19
FRANKFURT, May 19 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0605 GMT.
Aug 29 Macrocure Ltd
* Leap Therapeutics and Macrocure announce definitive merger agreement
* Macrocure Ltd says under terms of agreement, Macrocure will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Leap
* Under terms of agreement, Macrocure shareholders will exchange their macrocure shares for newly issued shares of Leap common stock
* Combined company is expected to have a minimum of $30 million of cash at closing to finance future operations
* Executive team of leap therapeutics will remain in their positions in combined entity
* Christopher K. Mirabelli will serve as chief executive officer and chairman of board of directors of combined Co
* Equity holders expected to own about 31.8%, and Leap equity holders are expected collectively to own about 68.2%, of combined Co
* Says at closing, two macrocure designated individuals, including nissim mashiach, will join Leap's board of directors
* Douglas E. Onsi will serve as chief financial officer of combined Co
* Existing Leap investors have committed to invest an additional $10 million at closing of transaction
* Entities affiliated with healthcare ventures,Eli Lilly, which own all Leap's outstanding voting shares, entered agreements in support of deal
* Under terms of agreement, leap will become a public company
* Says appointed Douglas E. Onsi, chief financial officer of combined entity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
