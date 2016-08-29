RPT-Security experts find clues to ransomware worm's lingering risks
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
Aug 29 China Xd Plastics Co Ltd :
* China XD Plastics announces that subsidiary Xinda Holding (HK) Company Limited enters into loan facility
* Loan facility of $180 million with a consortium of banks and financial institutions led by Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited
* Proceeds of facility primarily to previously approved redemption of a certain US$150 million 11.75% guaranteed senior notes due 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
* Ties soured after U.S. anti-missile system deployed in S.Korea