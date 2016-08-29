Aug 29 China Xd Plastics Co Ltd :

* China XD Plastics announces that subsidiary Xinda Holding (HK) Company Limited enters into loan facility

* Loan facility of $180 million with a consortium of banks and financial institutions led by Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited

* Proceeds of facility primarily to previously approved redemption of a certain US$150 million 11.75% guaranteed senior notes due 2019