RPT-Security experts find clues to ransomware worm's lingering risks
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
Aug 29 Spar Group Inc
* Spar Group announces appointment of new president and CEO
* Says R. Scott Popaditch appointed CEO and president
* Spar Group inc says Popaditch replaces Jill Blanchard as CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
* Ties soured after U.S. anti-missile system deployed in S.Korea