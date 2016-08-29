RPT-Security experts find clues to ransomware worm's lingering risks
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
Aug 29 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announces pricing of registered direct offering
* Entered into securities purchase agreement providing for registered sale of 5 million shares, warrants to purchase up to 5 million shares
* Gross proceeds to company from offering will approximate $3.8 million
* Says warrants are immediately exercisable and have a term of five years from date of issuance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
* Ties soured after U.S. anti-missile system deployed in S.Korea