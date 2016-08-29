UPDATE 1-China says willing to put S.Korea ties back on track, urges THAAD resolution
* Ties soured after U.S. anti-missile system deployed in S.Korea
Aug 29 Canada Carbon Inc
* Canada Carbon provides update on timelines
* Says company is in process of finalizing its request to CPTAQ for release of Miller Project Lands from agricultural reserves Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ties soured after U.S. anti-missile system deployed in S.Korea
May 19 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.