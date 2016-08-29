UPDATE 1-China says willing to put S.Korea ties back on track, urges THAAD resolution
* Ties soured after U.S. anti-missile system deployed in S.Korea
Aug 29 Northern Vertex Mining Corp :
* Northern vertex announces new chief financial officer
* Company also announces resignation of Ed Duda as chief financial officer of company, effective August 31st
* Appointment of Christopher Park as its new chief financial officer, effective September 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ties soured after U.S. anti-missile system deployed in S.Korea
May 19 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.