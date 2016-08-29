Aug 29 ScanSource Inc :
* ScanSource reports fourth quarter and full-year results
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.51
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.50
* Q4 sales $877.5 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees Q1 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.60 to $0.68
* Sees Q1 2017 earnings per share $0.49 to $0.57
* Sees Q1 2017 sales $875 million to $925 million
* Announced a new $120 million three-year authorization by
its board of directors to repurchase shares of company's common
stock.
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.76, revenue view $933.8
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue view $886.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
