PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 19
May 19 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 29 Forward Air Corp
* Announces acquisition of Triumph
* Triumph is expected to be accretive to Forward Air's earnings in 2016.
* Purchase price was $10.1 million, and transaction was funded by forward air's cash reserves.
* Acquired substantially all of assets of Triumph Transport, Inc. And Triumph Repair Service, Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, May 18 Uber has threatened to fire an engineer accused by Alphabet's self-driving Waymo unit of stealing confidential documents in a high profile trade secrets case between the two companies, according to a court filing.