Aug 29 Exa Corp :
* Exa reports second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Q2 non-gaap loss per share $0.02
* Q2 revenue $17.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $17.3 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.05
* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $18.8 million to $19.6 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $73.4 million to $75.8 million
* Sees Q3 gaap net loss is expected to be in range of $0.9
million to $0.3 million
* Sees Q3 non-gaap net income is expected to be in range of
a loss of $0.5 million to a profit $0.1 million
* Sees FY 2017 gaap net loss is expected to be in range of
$2.9 million to $2.6 million
* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap net loss is expected to be in range
of $1.5 million to $0.5 million
* FY2017 revenue view $74.2 million -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue view $19.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: