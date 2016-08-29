BRIEF-UCA AG to pay dividend of 0.6 EUR/SHR
May 19 UCA AG: * TO PAY A DIVIDEND OF 0.60 EUROS PER SHARE
Aug 29 Colony Starwood Homes Announces Sale Of Non
* Colony starwood homes announces sale of non-performing loan portfolio
* Company's book value for NPLS included in this sale was approximately $259 million as of June 30, 2016
* Deal for $265 million
* Expects to dispose of remaining joint venture assets and repay all associated debt by end of first half of 2017
* Hellman & Friedman has rival offer worth as much as A$2.87 bln