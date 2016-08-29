BRIEF-UCA AG to pay dividend of 0.6 EUR/SHR
May 19 UCA AG: * TO PAY A DIVIDEND OF 0.60 EUROS PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Aug 29 Regional Management Corp
* Increases availability under senior revolving credit facility to $585 million
* Credit facility has increased to $585 million from its previous amount of $538 million
* Upper limit of accordion feature of credit facility has also been increased to $650 million from $600 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hellman & Friedman has rival offer worth as much as A$2.87 bln