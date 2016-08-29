BRIEF-UCA AG to pay dividend of 0.6 EUR/SHR
May 19 UCA AG: * TO PAY A DIVIDEND OF 0.60 EUROS PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Aug 29 If Bancorp Inc
* Announces results for fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2016
* Q4 earnings per share $0.29
* Quarterly net interest income $4.4 million versus $4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 19 UCA AG: * TO PAY A DIVIDEND OF 0.60 EUROS PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Hellman & Friedman has rival offer worth as much as A$2.87 bln