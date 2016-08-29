Aug 29 Catalent Inc
* Q4 earnings per share $0.46
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.92 billion to $1.995 billion
* Q4 revenue $532.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $502.2
million
* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.52
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted net income in range of $165 million
to $190 million
* Expects FY 2017 capital expenditures in range of $125
million to $135 million
* FY2017 revenue view $1.92 billion -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
