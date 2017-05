Aug 29 Taylor Morrison Home Corp

* Taylor morrison extends and increases stock repurchase program

* Board of directors has authorized an extension of its stock repurchase program until december 31, 2017

* Board authorized repurchase of up to an additional $50 million of company's class a common stock

* Program now permits repurchase of up to $57 million of company's class a common stock