Aug 29 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc

* Ritchie Bros. and Caterpillar Inc announce strategic alliance

* Strategic alliance between Ritchie Bros and Caterpillar will have an initial five-year term

* Ritchie Bros to become preferred provider to caterpillar and participating dealers for caterpillar equipment upon closing of acquisition of ironplanet

* New strategic alliance will become effective when Ritchie Bros completes its acquisition of Ironplanet

* New strategic alliance replaces and expands on existing agreements in place between Caterpillar, its dealers and Ironplanet