* Prospect Capital reports $1.04 of net investment income per share in 2016 fiscal year and $0.26 of net investment income per share in June 2016 quarter, exceeding dividends per share in both periods

* NAV on June 30, 2016 stood at $9.62 per share, an increase of $0.01 in comparison to $9.61 at March 31, 2016

* Qtrly net investment income per share $0.26

* Qtrly distributable income per share $0.27