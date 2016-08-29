BRIEF-UCA AG to pay dividend of 0.6 EUR/SHR
May 19 UCA AG: * TO PAY A DIVIDEND OF 0.60 EUROS PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Aug 29 Prospect Capital Corp
* Prospect Capital reports $1.04 of net investment income per share in 2016 fiscal year and $0.26 of net investment income per share in June 2016 quarter, exceeding dividends per share in both periods
* NAV on June 30, 2016 stood at $9.62 per share, an increase of $0.01 in comparison to $9.61 at March 31, 2016
* Qtrly net investment income per share $0.26
* Qtrly distributable income per share $0.27 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 19 UCA AG: * TO PAY A DIVIDEND OF 0.60 EUROS PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Hellman & Friedman has rival offer worth as much as A$2.87 bln