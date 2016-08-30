BRIEF-Filinvest Land says Q1 net income 1.41 bln pesos, 7% higher than last year
* Q1 total revenue to 5.90 billion pesos, 26% higher than same period last year
Aug 29 Transeastern Power Trust
* Transeastern Power Trust reports second quarter 2016 results
* Qtrly revenues of $2.4 million, an increase of 366% over Q2 2015 revenues of $505,072
* Q2 diluted net earnings per unit of $0.04
* Board allows unit to sell two plots of land for 2.4 billion baht