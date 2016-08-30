BRIEF-Filinvest Land says Q1 net income 1.41 bln pesos, 7% higher than last year
* Q1 total revenue to 5.90 billion pesos, 26% higher than same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 29 CHC Student Housing Corp
* Announces second quarter 2016 financial results
* Qtrly loss per share $0.16
* Q2 adjusted FFO loss per share $0.17
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Q1 total revenue to 5.90 billion pesos, 26% higher than same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board allows unit to sell two plots of land for 2.4 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: