GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks shaky, safe havens up after cyberattack, N. Korea missile test
* Investors on edge as ransomware spread seen picking up speed
Aug 30 Toro Oil & Gas Ltd :
* Toro Oil & Gas ltd reports second quarter 2016 financial and operating results, amended credit facility and corporate update
* Averaged 766 BOE/D in production during q2 2016, of which 62% represents oil and liquids compared to 574 BOE/D of production in q2 2015
* Production revenue c$2.4 million versus c$1.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Investors on edge as ransomware spread seen picking up speed
WASHINGTON/FRANKFURT, May 14 Officials across the globe scrambled over the weekend to catch the culprits behind a massive ransomware worm that disrupted operations at car factories, hospitals, shops and schools, while Microsoft on Sunday pinned blame on the U.S. government for not disclosing more software vulnerabilities.